Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 15:53

14:28 28 February 2017

Senior N. Korean diplomat in Beijing for possible talks

BEIJING, Feb. 28, Kyodo

A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for possible talks with Chinese officials, amid renewed tensions between the two countries.

The visit by Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song marks the first known visit to China by a high-ranking North Korean official since Ri Su Yong, a vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, traveled to Beijing in May last year.

China and North Korea have yet to announce the purpose of the deputy foreign minister's visit, but a Kyodo News journalist confirmed that he was received by a car prepared by the Chinese government at Beijing's international airport, instead of a North Korean Embassy vehicle, and headed to the central part of the capital, suggesting that his visit is for talks and not a stopover en route to a third country.

  • Senior N. Korean diplomat arrives in Beijing for talks with China
