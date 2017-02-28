Close

February 28, 2017

16:19 28 February 2017

S. Korean prosecutors identify impeached Park as criminal suspect

SEOUL, Feb. 28, Kyodo

South Korea's special prosecutors' office said Tuesday it has identified scandal-ridden President Park Geun Hye as a criminal suspect in connection with an influence-peddling scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Lee Kyu Chul, spokesman for the special prosecutors' office, told reporters the president has been marked as an accomplice in bribery charges pressed against Choi, who has been jailed.

Lee made the remarks on its last day of an investigation into the scandal that rocked the country's political and business worlds.

