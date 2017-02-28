URGENT: N. Korean "high-level" delegation arrives in Malaysia

A North Korean diplomatic delegation arrived Tuesday in Malaysia to discuss the "humanitarian issue," following the death two weeks ago of one of its citizens, seen by the rest of the world to be Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the reclusive country's leader.

Ri Tong Il, a former deputy chief of North Korea's mission to the United Nations, told reporters outside the country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur that the visiting delegation is "high-level" and it will discuss the return of the deceased's body and bilateral ties.

His appearance comes at a time when North Korea is engaged in an acrimonious stand-off with Malaysia over how they should handle the murder of the 45-year-old half-brother at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13.