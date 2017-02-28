Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 17:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:37 28 February 2017

Ski jumping: 2 world bronze medals leave Takanashi with mixed feelings

NARITA, Japan, Feb. 28, Kyodo

Japanese ski jumping star Sara Takanashi returned to Japan with mixed feelings on Tuesday after winning two bronze medals at last week's Nordic Ski World Championships in Finland.

Having recently won a record-equaling 53rd World Cup title and a fourth overall individual crown, Takanashi, 20, headed to Lahti as a gold medal candidate in the women's competition.

But she could only manage third place before also winning a bronze with the mixed team on Sunday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Ski jumping: Takanashi, Ito return from Finland
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete