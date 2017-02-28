Ski jumping: 2 world bronze medals leave Takanashi with mixed feelings

Japanese ski jumping star Sara Takanashi returned to Japan with mixed feelings on Tuesday after winning two bronze medals at last week's Nordic Ski World Championships in Finland.

Having recently won a record-equaling 53rd World Cup title and a fourth overall individual crown, Takanashi, 20, headed to Lahti as a gold medal candidate in the women's competition.

But she could only manage third place before also winning a bronze with the mixed team on Sunday.