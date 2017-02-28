17:09 28 February 2017
URGENT: M5.6 earthquake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning issued
TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.
The 4:49 p.m. temblor, which originated at a depth of about 50 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.
No abnormalities were observed at the Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi, according to its operator.
