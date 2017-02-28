Man sentenced to 14 yrs in prison for stabbing female singer

A court on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 14 years and six months in prison for repeatedly stabbing a female singer-songwriter after she spurned his gifts and social media messages.

Presiding Judge Hiromi Abe said defendant Tomohiro Iwazaki, who was charged with the attempted murder of 21-year-old university student Mayu Tomita, "relentlessly" stabbed the victim even after the victim stopped resisting and described his acts as "dangerous and malicious," with a "strong intent to kill."

Iwazaki had pleaded guilty to stabbing Tomita during a hearing at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court. The focal point of the case was the length of sentence with prosecutors seeking a 17-year prison term for Iwazaki.