Soccer: Vissel striker Leandro out for 6 months with knee injury

Vissel Kobe's Brazilian striker Leandro will be out of action for around six months after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee, the J-League first-division side said Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Leandro, the joint top scorer in the top flight last season with 19 goals, also suffered meniscus damage when he was hurt during Vissel's season-opening 1-0 win away to Shimizu S-Pulse.

Leandro joined Kobe for a second time during the 2015 season after a spell with Kashiwa Reysol.

He has a wealth of J-League experience having also played for Gamba Osaka and his injury comes as a major blow to Kobe's hopes of winning a first J-League championship.

Leandro has scored 87 times in 186 appearances in the top flight. He also scored 36 goals in the Japanese second tier.

==Kyodo