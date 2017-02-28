17:39 28 February 2017
Soccer: Vissel striker Leandro out for 6 months with knee injury
KOBE, Feb. 28, Kyodo
Vissel Kobe's Brazilian striker Leandro will be out of action for around six months after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee, the J-League first-division side said Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Leandro, the joint top scorer in the top flight last season with 19 goals, also suffered meniscus damage when he was hurt during Vissel's season-opening 1-0 win away to Shimizu S-Pulse.
Leandro joined Kobe for a second time during the 2015 season after a spell with Kashiwa Reysol.
He has a wealth of J-League experience having also played for Gamba Osaka and his injury comes as a major blow to Kobe's hopes of winning a first J-League championship.
Leandro has scored 87 times in 186 appearances in the top flight. He also scored 36 goals in the Japanese second tier.
