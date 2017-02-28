Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Korean's murder

Malaysia's attorney general said Tuesday that two women, a Vietnamese and an Indonesian, who have been in custody in connection with the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be charged with the murder.

Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed that they will be charged Wednesday in a text message sent to Kyodo News, while pointing out that Malaysia's investigation continues on the third arrestee, a 46-year-old North Korean man who is also suspected of involvement in the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13.

As investigators are still trying to collect more evidence and piece together details of the murder with a highly toxic nerve agent, known as VX, a North Korean diplomatic delegation, including Ri Tong Il, a former deputy chief of North Korea's mission to the United Nations, arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday.