Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 19:11

18:50 28 February 2017

M5.7 earthquake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued and nuclear plant operators reported no problems at their facilities.

The 4:49 p.m. temblor, which originated at a depth of around 52 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

There were no problems at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi and idled Fukushima Daini nuclear complexes as well as the Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi, according to their operators.

