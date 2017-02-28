Close

February 28, 2017 19:12

18:58 28 February 2017

N. Korean diplomat to hold talks with Chinese officials

BEIJING, Feb. 28, Kyodo

A senior North Korean diplomat arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other senior officials, amid renewed tensions between the two countries.

The visit by Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song marks the first known visit to China by a high-ranking North Korean official since Ri Su Yong, a vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, traveled to Beijing in May last year.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a press briefing that Ri's visit will run through Saturday, during which time he will also meet with Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin and Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to discuss bilateral ties, and "international and regional issues of common concern."

  • Senior N. Korean diplomat arrives in Beijing for talks with China
