20:01 28 February 2017
Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 28, Kyodo
Malaysia's attorney general said Tuesday that two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, who have been in custody in connection with the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be charged with murder.
Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed in a text message sent to Kyodo News that they will be charged Wednesday, while pointing out that Malaysia's investigation continues on the third arrestee, a 46-year-old North Korean man who is also suspected of involvement in the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13.
As investigators are still trying to collect more evidence and piece together details of the murder with a highly toxic nerve agent, known as VX, a North Korean diplomatic delegation, including Ri Tong Il, a former deputy chief of its mission to the United Nations, arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday.
