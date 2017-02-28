Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 20:47

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:01 28 February 2017

Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 28, Kyodo

Malaysia's attorney general said Tuesday that two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, who have been in custody in connection with the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be charged with murder.

Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed in a text message sent to Kyodo News that they will be charged Wednesday, while pointing out that Malaysia's investigation continues on the third arrestee, a 46-year-old North Korean man who is also suspected of involvement in the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13.

As investigators are still trying to collect more evidence and piece together details of the murder with a highly toxic nerve agent, known as VX, a North Korean diplomatic delegation, including Ri Tong Il, a former deputy chief of its mission to the United Nations, arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Murder investigation continues in Kuala Lumpur
  • Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in N. Korean's murder
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete