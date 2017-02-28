20:33 28 February 2017
M5.7 quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning issued
TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook northeastern Japan on Tuesday, the weather agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued and nuclear plant operators reported no problems at their facilities.
The 4:49 p.m. temblor, which originated at a depth of around 52 kilometers off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said it believes the quake was an aftershock of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi complex. It warned of similar aftershocks.
