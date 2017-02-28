Samsung heir-apparent formally indicted on bribery charges

South Korea's special prosecutors' office on Tuesday indicted Lee Jae Yong, heir-apparent of Samsung, South Korea's biggest conglomerate, and others on bribery, embezzlement and other charges linked to the corruption and influence-peddling scandal that threatens to topple the country's impeached leader Park Geun Hye.

Lee Kyu Chul, spokesman for the special prosecutors' office, earlier said four other executives would also be indicted along with the Samsung scion on its last day of investigation into the explosive scandal involving Park and her confidante Choi Soon Sil.

Lee Jae Yong, the 48-year-old vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. was arrested on Feb. 17, making him the first Samsung leader to be detained in a criminal investigation.