Soccer: Red-hot Urawa hammer Seoul for 2nd win in ACL

Urawa Reds swept aside FC Seoul in emphatic fashion in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday night, exacting revenge for their defeat in the round of 16 last year with a thumping 5-2 win to make it maximum points from two games in Group F.

Reds picked up where they left off after a 4-0 demolition of Western Sydney Wanderers on the road last week, taking a 2-0 lead through goals from Yuki Muto and Tadanari Lee after 11 minutes at Saitama Stadium.

Seoul reduced the arrears through Park Chu Young, but further goals from Takahiro Sekine, Tomoya Ugajin and Yoshiaki Komai put Reds out of sight before halftime.