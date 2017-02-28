Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 22:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:57 28 February 2017

Soccer: Red-hot Urawa hammer Seoul for 2nd win in ACL

SAITAMA, Japan, Feb. 28, Kyodo

Urawa Reds swept aside FC Seoul in emphatic fashion in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday night, exacting revenge for their defeat in the round of 16 last year with a thumping 5-2 win to make it maximum points from two games in Group F.

Reds picked up where they left off after a 4-0 demolition of Western Sydney Wanderers on the road last week, taking a 2-0 lead through goals from Yuki Muto and Tadanari Lee after 11 minutes at Saitama Stadium.

Seoul reduced the arrears through Park Chu Young, but further goals from Takahiro Sekine, Tomoya Ugajin and Yoshiaki Komai put Reds out of sight before halftime.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Urawa Reds beat FC Seoul 5-2 in Asian Champions League
  • Urawa Reds beat FC Seoul 5-2 in Asian Champions League
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete