Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death

Malaysia's attorney general said Tuesday that two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, who have been in custody in connection with the death of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, will be charged with murder.

Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed in a text message sent to Kyodo News that they will be charged Wednesday, while pointing out that Malaysia's investigation continues on the third arrestee, a 46-year-old North Korean man who is also suspected of involvement in the suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13.

The Indonesian woman, Siti Aisyah, and the Vietnamese woman, Doan Thi Huong, were scheduled to appear at court in the morning, according to Malaysian police.