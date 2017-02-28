URGENT: N. Koreans started murder operation 2 months before: Malaysia

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Tuesday that police have found that North Korean men suspected of involvement in the murder of the estranged half-brother of the reclusive country's leader began their "operation" about two months ago.

A number of major local media, including the country's state-run news agency Bernama, quoted the deputy prime minister as saying so.

He is also quoted as saying that Malaysia is open to share investigative information with international intelligence agencies after the country completes legal processes.