Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 23:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:29 28 February 2017

URGENT: N. Koreans started murder operation 2 months before: Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 28, Kyodo

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Tuesday that police have found that North Korean men suspected of involvement in the murder of the estranged half-brother of the reclusive country's leader began their "operation" about two months ago.

A number of major local media, including the country's state-run news agency Bernama, quoted the deputy prime minister as saying so.

He is also quoted as saying that Malaysia is open to share investigative information with international intelligence agencies after the country completes legal processes.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete