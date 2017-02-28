Close

February 28, 2017 23:57

22:50 28 February 2017

Ex-worker at Fukushima nuclear plant seeks compensation for cancer

SAPPORO, Feb. 28, Kyodo

A former worker at the site of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster filed a lawsuit Tuesday with the Sapporo District Court seeking labor compensation from the state for his subsequent development of three types of cancer.

The 58-year-old man from Sapporo on Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido is the first person to file such a lawsuit seeking labor compensation with illnesses linked to workplace radiation exposure after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered meltdowns following the huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, his legal counsel said.

The man was diagnosed with bladder, stomach and colon cancers between June 2012 and May 2013 after taking part in work to clear debris with heavy machinery at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex in northeastern Japan from July to October 2011 near buildings housing the Nos. 1 to 6 reactors, and was exposed to 56.41 millisieverts of radiation in total, according to his written complaint.

