February 28, 2017 23:56

23:19 28 February 2017

U.S. economy grows 1.9% in Oct.-Dec. qtr, flat from initial estimate

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, Kyodo

The U.S. economy grew a real, annualized 1.9 percent in the October to December period, unchanged from the initial estimate released last month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.

The expansion in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2016 decelerated from 3.5 percent growth logged in the previous quarter.

According to the department, personal consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the economy, expanded 3.0 percent in the reporting quarter, up 0.5 point from the initially estimated level.

