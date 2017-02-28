23:19 28 February 2017
U.S. economy grows 1.9% in Oct.-Dec. qtr, flat from initial estimate
WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, Kyodo
The U.S. economy grew a real, annualized 1.9 percent in the October to December period, unchanged from the initial estimate released last month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.
The expansion in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2016 decelerated from 3.5 percent growth logged in the previous quarter.
According to the department, personal consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the economy, expanded 3.0 percent in the reporting quarter, up 0.5 point from the initially estimated level.
