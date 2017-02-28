Close

February 28, 2017

23:26 28 February 2017

SoftBank to put $1.7 bil. in U.S. satellite service provider Intelsat

TOKYO, Feb. 28, Kyodo

SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday it will invest $1.7 billion in U.S. satellite service provider Intelsat S.A. to pave the way for a merger with U.S. satellite venture OneWeb Ltd. financed by the Japanese company.

The move came after the Japanese Internet and telecommunications conglomerate announced in December it would invest $1 billion in OneWeb, as the first step to keep a promise the Softbank chief made to then President-elect Donald Trump to boost jobs in the United States.

SoftBank said it will acquire a roughly 39.9 percent voting stake in the new company.

  • SoftBank doubles group net profit in April-December
