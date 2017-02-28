Close

Kyodo News

February 28, 2017 23:57

23:35 28 February 2017

Baseball: Samurai Japan crushed by Taiwan all-stars in pre-WBC game

FUKUOKA, Feb. 28, Kyodo

Lin Chih-ping went 4-for-5 to lead a 17-hit attack as the Taiwanese all-star team beat the Japan national baseball team 8-5 in an exhibition game on Tuesday.

Samurai Japan took a 2-1 lead into the third inning, but Wang Po-jung hit a go-ahead two-run homer off Rakuten Eagles right-hander Takahiro Norimoto in the top half to turn the tide in favor of the visitors before a crowd of 22,477 at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka.

Kazuhisa Makita (Seibu Lions) relieved Norimoto in the fourth as the second of six Japan pitchers to take the mound but gave up four runs, including an RBI double and two-run double to Chen Chun-hsiu, in two innings.

