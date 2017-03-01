Japan's Oct.-Dec. business investment up 3.8% on year

Capital spending by Japanese firms rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in the October-December period, the government said Wednesday.

Business investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building plants and introducing new equipment came to 10.94 trillion yen ($97 billion), the Finance Ministry said.

Capital spending has been one of the weak spots in the world's third-largest economy with companies reluctant to step up investment amid uncertainty about the economic outlook.