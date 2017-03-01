Close

Kyodo News

March 1, 2017 13:39

12:05 1 March 2017

Japan's Oct.-Dec. business investment up 3.8% on year

TOKYO, March 1, Kyodo

Capital spending by Japanese firms rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in the October-December period, marking a turnaround as companies sought to boost output, government data showed Wednesday.

Business investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building plants and introducing new equipment came to 10.94 trillion yen ($97 billion).

Lifted by moves to sell underperforming businesses, pretax profits at businesses in all sectors covered in the poll jumped 16.9 percent from a year earlier to a record-high 20.76 trillion yen, according to the Finance Ministry.

