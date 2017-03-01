FEATURE: 'Art Brut' exhibition in Tokyo to shine light on creating inclusive society

"Polka-Dot Princess" Yayoi Kusama illuminated the links between creativity and mental illness with her arrival on the New York pop art scene in 1957.

More recently the wave of artistry, called "art brut," is catching on in Tokyo, where a number of artists with intellectual handicaps or mental disorders will place their pieces on display for a sale at an art gallery in Tokyo's posh Omotesando district.

The exhibition titled "Art Brut? Outsider Art? Or...?" will run from March 9 through April 2. Artists participating in the gallery suffer from a variety of metal conditions, such as autism, bipolar disorders and schizophrenia.