Close

Kyodo News

March 1, 2017 13:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:53 1 March 2017

FEATURE: 'Art Brut' exhibition in Tokyo to shine light on creating inclusive society

By Sayo Sasaki
TOKYO, March 1, Kyodo

"Polka-Dot Princess" Yayoi Kusama illuminated the links between creativity and mental illness with her arrival on the New York pop art scene in 1957.

More recently the wave of artistry, called "art brut," is catching on in Tokyo, where a number of artists with intellectual handicaps or mental disorders will place their pieces on display for a sale at an art gallery in Tokyo's posh Omotesando district.

The exhibition titled "Art Brut? Outsider Art? Or...?" will run from March 9 through April 2. Artists participating in the gallery suffer from a variety of metal conditions, such as autism, bipolar disorders and schizophrenia.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete