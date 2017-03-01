Close

Kyodo News

March 1, 2017 19:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:36 1 March 2017

Judo: Rio champ Ono to skip invitational c'ships, miss worlds

TOKYO, March 1, Kyodo

Men's 73-kilogram Rio Olympic gold medalist Shohei Ono will sit out the national invitational weight class championships in Fukuoka next month to focus on his academic studies, the All Japan Judo Federation said Wednesday.

His withdrawal from the April 1-2 invitational meet at Fukuoka Kokusai Center means he will most likely miss out on a place at the world championships this summer. The Fukuoka meet serves as a qualifier for the worlds in Budapest.

Ono, who booked his Olympic berth through the same tournament last year, has taken time out of competition since Rio and not taken part in any domestic or overseas qualifiers for the worlds.

He said he has not been able to prepare for the worlds as he has been putting priority on writing his thesis at graduate school of Tenri University.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete