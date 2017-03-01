Close

March 1, 2017

21:28 1 March 2017

Taiwan rules out alleged dumping of nuclear waste off Taiwan

TAIPEI, March 1, Kyodo

Taiwan's Atomic Energy Council said Wednesday it has obtained evidence that disproves an allegation that radioactive nuclear waste was dumped in waters off the island in the 1990s.

The council's Vice Chairman Chiou Syh-tsong told Kyodo News that after analyzing declassified documents obtained from Italy's military intelligence agency, "we can rule out the possibility that 200,000 barrels of radioactive waste was dumped in the ocean near Taiwan."

Italian media last month quoted a parliamentary investigative committee's chairman as saying documents declassified by Italy's military intelligence agency found that a local businessman identified Giorgio Comerio earned $277 million for disposing of 200,000 barrels of radioactive waste, most likely in the area of Taiwan.

