Video Advisory (March 2) Annual event at Todaiji temple

Annual event at Todaiji temple
-- Todaiji temple in the western Japan city of Nara is illuminated by torch fire during a traditional annual event on March 1, 2017. The training of Buddhist monks there started in 752.
