Video Advisory (March 2) Annual event at Todaiji temple

The following is the latest available news video.

Annual event at Todaiji temple

-- Todaiji temple in the western Japan city of Nara is illuminated by torch fire during a traditional annual event on March 1, 2017. The training of Buddhist monks there started in 752.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15956/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo