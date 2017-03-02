Close

Kyodo News

March 2, 2017 13:03

11:26 2 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 2) Annual event at Todaiji temple

TOKYO, March 2, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Annual event at Todaiji temple

-- Todaiji temple in the western Japan city of Nara is illuminated by torch fire during a traditional annual event on March 1, 2017. The training of Buddhist monks there started in 752.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15956/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

