U.S. Vice President Pence's visit to Japan may be set for mid-April

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to Japan will likely be from April 17 or 18 for the purpose of starting a bilateral economic dialogue, as agreed by the two countries' leaders last month, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

During his stay until around April 20, Pence will hold talks with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, according to the source. The Japanese government is also considering inviting the vice president to Kyoto, the country's ancient capital.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during their summit in Washington in February to launch the dialogue to discuss topics ranging from the economy to trade.