11:46 2 March 2017
Skiing: Watabe wins silver in LH individual Gundersen at worlds
LAHTI, Finland, March 2, Kyodo
Japan's Akito Watabe earned a silver in the large hill individual Gundersen 10-kilometer competition at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Wednesday.
Watabe collected 123.8 points after placing third in ski jumping and fifth in cross-country in the event won by Johannes Rydzek of Germany with 122.2 points, with Frenchman Francois Braud taking bronze.
The 28-year-old, who was making his sixth world championships appearance, started the 10-km cross-country race 54 seconds behind the leader but was narrowly beaten by Rydzek, still managing to clinch his first ever medal in an individual event at the worlds.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.