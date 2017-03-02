Skiing: Watabe wins silver in LH individual Gundersen at worlds

Japan's Akito Watabe earned a silver in the large hill individual Gundersen 10-kilometer competition at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Wednesday.

Watabe collected 123.8 points after placing third in ski jumping and fifth in cross-country in the event won by Johannes Rydzek of Germany with 122.2 points, with Frenchman Francois Braud taking bronze.

The 28-year-old, who was making his sixth world championships appearance, started the 10-km cross-country race 54 seconds behind the leader but was narrowly beaten by Rydzek, still managing to clinch his first ever medal in an individual event at the worlds.