March 2, 2017 13:04

11:46 2 March 2017

Skiing: Watabe wins silver in LH individual Gundersen at worlds

LAHTI, Finland, March 2, Kyodo

Japan's Akito Watabe earned a silver in the large hill individual Gundersen 10-kilometer competition at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Wednesday.

Watabe collected 123.8 points after placing third in ski jumping and fifth in cross-country in the event won by Johannes Rydzek of Germany with 122.2 points, with Frenchman Francois Braud taking bronze.

The 28-year-old, who was making his sixth world championships appearance, started the 10-km cross-country race 54 seconds behind the leader but was narrowly beaten by Rydzek, still managing to clinch his first ever medal in an individual event at the worlds.

