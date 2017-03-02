S. Korea warns N. Korea of "prompt, strong" retaliation if provoked

South Korea on Thursday responded to North Korea's threat of military action by warning that the North would be met with "prompt and strong retaliation" should it make any provocations.

"If North Korea ignores our military's stern warning and makes provocations, we would respond to that with a prompt and strong retaliation," an official from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said during a press briefing.

His remarks were in response to a North Korean statement issued earlier Thursday, in which the North lashed out at South Korea and the United States for holding joint military exercises and threatened to take military action.