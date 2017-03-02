S. Korea, U.S. vow to strengthen cooperation on N. Korea sanctions

South Korea's Finance Minister Yoo Il Ho and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday agreed to strengthen the two countries' cooperative stance in enforcing financial sanctions on North Korea, according to South Korea's Ministry of Strategy and Finance.

During their first phone conversation since Mnuchin took office in mid-February, the two ministers also reaffirmed that the countries will continue to closely cooperate in the field of economy and banking.

"The two finance ministers expressed serious concerns over North Korea's recent test-firing of an additional missile," the ministry said in a statement.