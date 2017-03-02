Close

Kyodo News

March 2, 2017 13:04

12:31 2 March 2017

Malaysia to scrap visa-free entry for N. Koreans: reports

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2, Kyodo

Malaysia has decided to scrap its visa-free entry program for North Koreans as of Monday, following the apparent assassination in mid-February of the estranged half-brother of the reclusive country's leader Kim Jong Un, local media said Thursday.

Media outlets, including state-run news agency Bernama, quoted Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that the decision was based on security concerns regarding North Korea.

Malaysia and North Korea opened embassies in each other's capital cities in 2004 and 2003, respectively, and they later reached an agreement on reciprocal visa-free visits.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

