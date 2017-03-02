Close

Kyodo News

March 2, 2017 13:04

12:45 2 March 2017

37 people suspected of violating drone flight rules since late 2015

TOKYO, March 2, Kyodo

A total of 37 people in 36 cases were suspected of violating drone flight rules in the year after the revised Civil Aeronautics Law went into effect in late 2015, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

Of the 36 cases in which police had taken action by the end of last year, most involved unmanned flights over prohibited areas, while the rest concerned breaches of regulations on appropriate operation of drones.

The law was revised to regulate drone flights after a small drone was found on the roof of the prime minister's office in central Tokyo in April 2015. The law allows police officers to destroy drones if necessary.

