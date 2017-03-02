Abe rejects probes into gov't, LDP over controversial land deal

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he does not intend to start a probe into the government or his ruling Liberal Democratic Party as questions mount over their possible roles in a controversial sale of government-owned land in Osaka.

Abe, the LDP leader, told a parliamentary session that the most the government can do is "to respond thoroughly" to an examination by the government's Board of Audit, adding that he will make sure that any LDP lawmaker found to have been involved in the deal would be held responsible.

The remarks come after a fresh revelation that the head of kindergarten operator Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka had contacted veteran LDP lawmaker Yoshitada Konoike in 2014, apparently seeking help to buy land at a discount. The operator eventually acquired the land, aimed for an elementary school it plans to open in April, at a significantly lower price than its appraisal value.