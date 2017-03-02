Emperor meets Vietnamese families of WWII Japanese soldiers

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met Thursday in Hanoi with Vietnamese women who married Japanese soldiers deployed in Southeast Asia during World War II.

The meeting with surviving wives and children of Japanese war veterans was part of the imperial couple's efforts to soothe some of the wounds from the war. The Vietnamese family members faced discrimination and other hardships after the soldiers returned home.

The emperor, 83, and empress, 82, began their first visit to Vietnam on Tuesday to promote goodwill. They are scheduled to stay until Sunday, when they will travel from the ancient city of Hue to Thailand.