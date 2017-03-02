Gov't employee held for allegedly taking Fukushima cleanup bribe

Police arrested an Environment Ministry employee Thursday on suspicion of accepting a bribe in exchange for favorable treatment in the allocation of cleanup work in Fukushima Prefecture following the 2011 nuclear disaster.

The police allege that Yuji Suzuki, 56, who oversaw radiation decontamination work at a local branch of the ministry, was wined and dined in Fukushima and paid for transportation and accommodation expenses when he traveled to Toyama Prefecture sometime between around September 2015 and June 2016 by a former company manager.

It is estimated that Suzuki received several hundred thousand yen in inducements, the police said.