Malaysia to release, deport N. Korea man arrested over airport murder

Malaysia said Thursday it will release the only North Korean man arrested so far over the murder two weeks ago of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un due to lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian country's police chief rejected North Korea's call to send a sample of the highly toxic substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam to an international organization for verification, according to state-run news agency Bernama.

The developments come as once-amicable ties between the two countries continue to deteriorate in the wake of the murder, with Malaysia deciding to scrap its visa-free entry program for North Koreans, citing security concerns.