Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 0:42

23:10 2 March 2017

Abe rejects probes into gov't, LDP over controversial land deal

TOKYO, March 2, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he does not intend to probe into the government or his ruling Liberal Democratic Party as questions mount over their possible roles in a controversially cheap sale of government-owned land in Osaka.

The remark comes after a fresh revelation that school operator Moritomo Gakuen had contacted veteran LDP lawmaker Yoshitada Konoike in 2014, apparently seeking help to buy the land at a discount to build an elementary school it plans to open in April.

The latest development has emboldened opposition parties that have been looking for evidence of any political influence in the land deal. Abe has denied involvement in the issue, even though his wife Akie had been the honorary principal of the elementary school until she stepped down recently after the land deal controversy gathered pace.

  • PM Abe attends upper house budget panel
