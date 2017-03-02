Emperor meets Vietnamese family members of WWII Japanese soldiers

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met Thursday in Hanoi with Vietnamese family members of Japanese soldiers deployed in Southeast Asia during World War II.

The meeting with a widow and descendants of Japanese war veterans was part of the imperial couple's efforts to soothe some of the wounds from the war. The Vietnamese family members faced discrimination and other hardships after the soldiers returned home.

"I am moved because you care about the family members remaining in Vietnam," 93-year-old widow Nguyen Thi Xuan told the emperor, wiping tears with her handkerchief.