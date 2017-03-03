08:53 3 March 2017
Trump eyeing 12-carrier Navy to bolster U.S. military
WASHINGTON, March 2, Kyodo
President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. Navy would increase its number of aircraft carriers from 10 to 12 under an expanded budget.
Speaking aboard the Gerald R. Ford, a new carrier expected to be commissioned this year, in Newport News, Virginia, Trump said he has spoken with Navy and industry leaders about his "plans to undertake a major expansion of our entire Navy fleet, including having the 12-carrier Navy we need."
"After years of endless budget cuts that have impaired our defenses, I am calling for one of the largest defense spending increases in history," he said.
