March 3, 2017 10:10

09:04 3 March 2017

Nintendo hopes to win back customers with launch of new Switch console

TOKYO, March 3, Kyodo

Nintendo Co. launched worldwide its new Switch game console Friday as it looks to revitalize its struggling console business amid fierce competition with rivals and an ever-growing mobile gaming market.

Nintendo is rolling out the new platform, billed as a combination of a home device experience and a portable entertainment system, in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia and other countries.

The device's global debut follows the successes of last summer's smash-hit Pokemon Go smartphone game and the release of "Super Mario Run" in December, the company's side-scrolling adventure mobile game.

