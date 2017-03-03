Malaysia condemns highly toxic chemical use in airport murder

Malaysia on Friday "strongly" condemned the use of the highly toxic VX nerve agent in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13.

North Korea has rejected the view that the lethal, internationally banned nerve substance was used to kill Kim Jong Nam, and has requested samples taken by investigators be sent to an international chemical weapons body.

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The ministry strongly condemns the use of such a chemical weapon by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances. Its use at a public place could have endangered the general public."