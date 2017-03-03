Video Advisory (March 3) Pandas back on display at Tokyo zoo

The following is the latest available news video.

Pandas back on display at Tokyo zoo

-- A Tokyo zoo has put a pair of pandas back on display after they mated for the first time in four years, raising hopes for the birth of a baby panda. The Ueno Zoological Gardens said the male panda Ri Ri and female panda Shin Shin, both aged 11, mated three times and then began to lose interest in each other. The zoo will monitor Shin Shin for changes in behavior and appetite to see if she has become pregnant.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15958/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo