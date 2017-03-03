Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 12:03

11:56 3 March 2017

Japan's jobless rate falls to 3.0% in Jan., consumption weak

TOKYO, March 3, Kyodo

Japan's jobless rate improved for the first time in four months to 3.0 percent in January, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, while household spending continued to drop, pointing to persistent weakness in domestic demand, government data showed Friday.

Household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in January from a year earlier to 279,249 yen ($2,400), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. It was the 11th straight monthly decline.

Separate data showed the country's job availability stood at 1.43 in January, unchanged from December when it marked the highest level since July 1991, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The figure means 143 positions were available for every 100 job seekers.

