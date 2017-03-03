Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 13:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:01 3 March 2017

FEATURE: Women bereaved by 9/11 terror, murder reach out to nuclear evacuees

By Miya Tanaka
TOKYO, March 3, Kyodo

Every month, Harumi Sugiyama and Yumiko Hongo visit an apartment in Tokyo accommodating people who have fled from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. For the most part, they listen to the evacuees as they talk about their daily lives, frustrations, or sorrows.

The two are mental care specialists who have taken up the task of helping people deal with anguish through dialogue. And it is not only the professional skills that help them relate to the evacuees, but also their own experiences of having coped with their own grief.

Sugiyama, 51, faced the death of her 34-year-old husband in the Sept. 11 terror attacks in the United States in 2001, while Hongo, 51, lost her 7-year-old daughter in a stabbing rampage at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture the same year.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Women bereaved by 9/11 terror, murder reach out to nuclear evacuees
  • Women bereaved by 9/11 terror, murder reach out to nuclear evacuees
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Feb 2017Indonesian possibly tricked into murder by N. Korean at large
  2. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  3. 25 Feb 2017Main events scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26
  4. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  5. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete