FEATURE: Women bereaved by 9/11 terror, murder reach out to nuclear evacuees

Every month, Harumi Sugiyama and Yumiko Hongo visit an apartment in Tokyo accommodating people who have fled from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. For the most part, they listen to the evacuees as they talk about their daily lives, frustrations, or sorrows.

The two are mental care specialists who have taken up the task of helping people deal with anguish through dialogue. And it is not only the professional skills that help them relate to the evacuees, but also their own experiences of having coped with their own grief.

Sugiyama, 51, faced the death of her 34-year-old husband in the Sept. 11 terror attacks in the United States in 2001, while Hongo, 51, lost her 7-year-old daughter in a stabbing rampage at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture the same year.