New shopping center opens in town hit by 2011 quake-tsunami

A new shopping center built on elevated land opened Friday in a northeastern Japan town devastated in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, featuring shops that had been operating out of temporary buildings since then.

Marking a new phase in reconstruction of the Miyagi Prefecture town of Minamisanriku, hard hit by the disaster on March 11, 2011, 28 shops opened at the new Minaminsanriku Sun Sun Shopping Village in six wooden buildings designed by famed architect Kengo Kuma, who also designed the new National Stadium for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

The shops include restaurants serving fresh local seafood, a hair salon and souvenir shops. Of the 32 business that had been operating at the temporary shopping center, 23 moved into the permanent shopping center together with five other shops.