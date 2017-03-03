Gov't OKs bill to toughen punishment for fuel data falsifications

The Japanese government on Friday signed off on a bill to toughen the punishment for fuel-data falsification by automakers, including a drastic increase in fines, following cases of false reporting by domestic automakers.

The bill, which the government hopes to see passed during the ongoing parliamentary session, seeks to impose fines of up to 200 million yen ($1.8 million), up from the current 300,000 yen, on automakers found engaging in the illegal practice. Corporate managers and others involved may be imprisoned for up to a year.

After Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. were found to have engaged in false reporting last year, the transport ministry in September introduced new penalties for automakers that manipulate fuel-economy data. The penalties included suspending production and imposing a fine of up to 300,000 yen on automakers and individuals, but there were calls to make them tougher.