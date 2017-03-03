Malaysian police release N. Korea man held over airport murder

Malaysian police on Friday released a North Korean man detained in connection with the fatal poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, due to lack of sufficient evidence with which to charge him, Kyodo News confirmed.

Ri Jong Chol, so far the only North Korean person arrested over the murder at Kuala Lumpur International Airport two weeks ago, will be deported from Malaysia to North Korea for visa violations, the country's police chief said via text message.

With seven other North Korean men believed to be involved in the incident still at large, the release of Ri underscores the difficulty investigators face piecing together the Feb. 13 killing, observers said.