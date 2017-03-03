Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 13:51

13:21 3 March 2017

Malaysian police release N. Korea man held over airport murder

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa and Vivian Ho
KUALA LUMPUR, March 3, Kyodo

Malaysian police on Friday released a North Korean man detained in connection with the fatal poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, due to lack of sufficient evidence with which to charge him, Kyodo News confirmed.

Ri Jong Chol, so far the only North Korean person arrested over the murder at Kuala Lumpur International Airport two weeks ago, will be deported from Malaysia to North Korea for visa violations, the country's police chief said via text message.

With seven other North Korean men believed to be involved in the incident still at large, the release of Ri underscores the difficulty investigators face piecing together the Feb. 13 killing, observers said.

  • N. Korea man held over Kim Jong Nam murder released
