Gov't pension fund logs record 10 tril. yen investment profit in Oct.-Dec.

The Japanese government pension fund has posted a record investment profit of more than 10 trillion yen ($87.5 billion) in the October-December period, sources close to the matter said Friday, boosted by a rally in stocks at home and abroad following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election last November.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest pension fund, logged the biggest investment profit for a quarter since fiscal 2001, when it started managing its investments on its own.

Strong stocks on high expectations for economic policies by the new U.S. president, along with a weak yen that expands the value of foreign equities and bonds in yen terms, boosted the GPIF's investment profit.