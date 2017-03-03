Japan's Jan. core consumer prices mark 1st rise in 13 months

Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier in January on a rebound in oil prices, marking the first growth in 13 months and offering a sign that inflation could pick up in the coming months.

The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food prices, stood at 99.6 against the 2015 base of 100, following a 0.2 percent fall in December, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Analysts foresee an uptrend in core CPI to continue in the coming months given dissipating downward pressure from energy costs, on a rebound in crude oil prices, and a weaker yen that are likely to push up import prices in Japan.