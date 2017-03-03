Nintendo hopes to win back customers with launch of new Switch console

Nintendo Co. launched its new Switch game system in several major markets Friday as it looks to revitalize its struggling console business amid fierce competition with rivals and an ever-growing mobile gaming sector.

Nintendo is rolling out the new platform, billed as combining a home device experience with a portable entertainment system, in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia and other countries.

The device's global debut follows the successes of last summer's smash-hit Pokemon Go smartphone game and the December release of side-scrolling mobile adventure game "Super Mario Run."